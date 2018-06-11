Cramer tries to decode Trump's trade strategies with 5 new theories   

For one, the "Mad Money" host wondered why stocks didn't fall Monday after tensions flared between Trump and other world leaders present at the G-7 Summit meeting, including the prime minster of Canada, a longtime U.S. ally.

"What does it mean to anger the leaders of America's traditional allies so much that they feel compelled to respond in public? Does Trump want to end the G-7?" Cramer asked rhetorically.

"Here's my hypothesis: yes, the president doesn't really care for many of these leaders," he said. "In his view, the United States has been propping up Europe for decades, and for what? The Cold War is over, so why keep having a Cold-War-style foreign policy?"

Cramer connected this sentiment to Trump's call for Russia to be added back into the G-7 cohort, restoring what was the G-8 before Russia was pushed out for its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

"He thinks Russia can do more to help the United States than Germany, and unlike the Germans, Russia has no equivalent of BMW or Mercedes," Cramer said, referencing Trump's reported statement that he wants to stop German luxury auto imports.

"Let me put it like this: as Trump sees it, the Russians can help keep down the price of oil," he continued. "What can the Germans do for us? He'd probably say nothing. Yes, that's how he thinks."