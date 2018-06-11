US stock futures struggle for gains after turbulent G-7 meeting; N. Korea summit in focus

President Trump and his administration escalated criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and international trade over the weekend at the annual G-7 summit that took place in Quebec, Canada.

The conclusion of the two-day summit, where Trump met with leaders from Europe and Canada, resulted in the U.S. incumbent refusing to endorse the joint G-7 statement that called for a reduction of tariffs — sparking tensions between him and fellow G-7 leaders.

He also criticized Canadian counterpart Trudeau of "betrayal," saying that the prime minister's comments on U.S. tariffs were "very dishonest & weak."

The turbulent trade talks ended as the U.S. president headed to Singapore, where he's set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a historic sit-down on Tuesday. The two are expected to discuss future relations and denuclearization, alongside other subjects.

While no major concrete results are expected to come out of this initial meeting, investors hope the meeting will reinforce relations between the isolated state of North Korea and the rest of the world.

Investors are also looking ahead to a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to announce a quarter-point increase in interest rates.