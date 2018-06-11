    Photos of Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic first meeting at US-North Korea Summit

    President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) sit down for their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
    Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met face-to-face Tuesday morning for their highly anticipated summit.

    Some of the images from the event are sure to live on in the history books recounting the first-ever meeting between sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders. Take a look.

    • Kim and Trump share a handshake in their initial encounter as the historic meeting kicked off at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore.

      North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
      Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    • The two leaders pose for photographs as press congregate at the 5-star hotel to capture the momentous moment.

      President Donald Trump (R) meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
      Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    • Kim and Trump walk along an external passage of the hotel.

      North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
      Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    • North Korea's young leader looks jovial beside his U.S. counterpart, who is roughly twice his age.

      President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
      Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    • South Koreans watch on a screen reporting of the meeting at the Seoul Railway Station. South Korea has shared a fractured history with its northern counterpart since the two countries were separated at the end of World War II in 1945. The division led to the Korean War, which ended in an armistice in 1953.

      South Koreans watch on a screen reporting on the U.S. President Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Seoul Railway Station on June 12, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.
      Getty Images

    • Trump waves as he and Kim look on from the Capella hotel before continuing their summit.

      President Donald Trump (R) waves as he and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look on from a veranda during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
      Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    • The U.S. president and North Korean leader shake hands again as they sit down with their respective delegations to begin talks.

      President Donald Trump (3rd R) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (3rd L) as they sit down with their respective delegations for the US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
      Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    • The U.S. and North Korean flags are seen side-by-side for what is widely believed to be the first official time as the two country's respective leaders reach out to share a highly symbolic handshake.

      President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
      Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

