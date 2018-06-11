U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met face-to-face Tuesday morning for their highly anticipated summit.
Some of the images from the event are sure to live on in the history books recounting the first-ever meeting between sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders. Take a look.
Kim and Trump share a handshake in their initial encounter as the historic meeting kicked off at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore.
The two leaders pose for photographs as press congregate at the 5-star hotel to capture the momentous moment.
Kim and Trump walk along an external passage of the hotel.
North Korea's young leader looks jovial beside his U.S. counterpart, who is roughly twice his age.
South Koreans watch on a screen reporting of the meeting at the Seoul Railway Station. South Korea has shared a fractured history with its northern counterpart since the two countries were separated at the end of World War II in 1945. The division led to the Korean War, which ended in an armistice in 1953.
Trump waves as he and Kim look on from the Capella hotel before continuing their summit.
The U.S. president and North Korean leader shake hands again as they sit down with their respective delegations to begin talks.
The U.S. and North Korean flags are seen side-by-side for what is widely believed to be the first official time as the two country's respective leaders reach out to share a highly symbolic handshake.