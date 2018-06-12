    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks are set for flat open as traders shrug off Trump-Kim summit

    U.S. stock index futures held steady ahead of Tuesday's open after President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un signed a historic agreement aimed at establishing a "peace regime" on the Korean peninsula and better relations between the two states.

    Lack of detail in the agreement, which included denuclearization on the peninsula, appeared to mute gains on Wall Street. Stocks remain higher on a weekly basis, however, with the S&P 500 up nearly 1.3 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average up 2 percent.

    Around 5:07 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 19 points, indicating a negative open of 2 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated slightly lower for their respective markets.

    At the end of their meeting, the first ever between sitting leaders of the two nations, Trump and Kim signed a document enumerating goals for the two states.

    The document, which Trump deemed "very comprehensive," says the two sides commit to hold follow-up negotiations and to cooperate to develop bilateral relations.

    Stocks of companies in South Korea's Kospi edged down less than 0.1 percent following the agreement, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent.

    Gold fell 0.15 percent to $1,301 an ounce and the dollar rose 0.15 percent against the Japanese yen.

    Investors are also looking ahead to a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are expected to announce a quarter-point increase in interest rates as the central bank seeks to normalize monetary policy with the economy showing signs of health.

    Earlier this month, data revealed that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in May, well ahead of economist expectations of 188,000 and adding to a growing pool of evidence that the economy is nearing full employment.

    Last week, initial claims for state unemployment benefits also decreased 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000; economists had estimated an increase.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---