US stocks are set for flat open as traders shrug off Trump-Kim summit

U.S. stock index futures held steady ahead of Tuesday's open after President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un signed a historic agreement aimed at establishing a "peace regime" on the Korean peninsula and better relations between the two states.

Lack of detail in the agreement, which included denuclearization on the peninsula, appeared to mute gains on Wall Street. Stocks remain higher on a weekly basis, however, with the S&P 500 up nearly 1.3 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average up 2 percent.

Around 5:07 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 19 points, indicating a negative open of 2 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated slightly lower for their respective markets.

At the end of their meeting, the first ever between sitting leaders of the two nations, Trump and Kim signed a document enumerating goals for the two states.

The document, which Trump deemed "very comprehensive," says the two sides commit to hold follow-up negotiations and to cooperate to develop bilateral relations.

Stocks of companies in South Korea's Kospi edged down less than 0.1 percent following the agreement, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent.

Gold fell 0.15 percent to $1,301 an ounce and the dollar rose 0.15 percent against the Japanese yen.