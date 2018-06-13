All five of Tencent’s founders had juggled stable jobs along with their start-up in 1998. For Chen, delving into a world of unknowns came with complicated risks. He had only been married for just two years and saw income fluctuate from the new business.

“The first project we set up, that got revenue of 500,000 yuan. But one year later, this reduced to 50,000 yuan.”

Just when Tencent began to grow, the tide had turned. Tencent had relied on the popularity of pagers, small wireless devices used to receive instant messages in the 1990s. Suddenly, they were of no use as mobile phones became increasingly sophisticated. The market had altered and Tencent — at an embryonic stage in its life — was in danger of falling behind before it had started to make progress.

“In the early years, it wasn’t a success,” said Chen.

The pressure to succeed had put “big pressure” on him. And yet, there were even bigger pressures for Chen.

“The future was unstable,” he said. “I didn’t dare to tell my parents.”

He had maintained a government administration job after graduating but soon decided to put all his efforts into growing Tencent. His parents would worry if they ever knew and so he maintained the illusion of having a stable job for up to two years. They eventually found out through friends and accepted his idea after Chen and his co-founders secured venture capital funding.