Widely acknowledged as one of the world’s most successful jewelers, Michelle Ong’s rise to global recognition has seen her overcome a lack of formal training in the art of jewelry making and the challenges of starting a business in the heart of colonial-era Hong Kong. She’s made pieces for Michael Jackson, Kate Winslet and Tom Hanks, and has had her jewelry placed in the iconic movie “The Da Vinci Code.”

Yet, when a major U.S. magazine described her as “a hero of philanthropy,” Ong was surprised. She didn’t even know that she was on anyone’s radar.

“I think the purpose (of philanthropy) is to create initiatives that have a lasting impact, and I think, nowadays, philanthropy should be proactive and not only passive giving. I think it should be a connector,” Ong told Tania Bryer on CNBC Meets: Defining Values in Hong Kong.