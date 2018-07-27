Queensland, Australia is home to some of the world’s most recognizable natural wonders. Sporting a coastline stretching some 7,000 kilometers and the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, the northeastern Australian state boasts incredible biodiversity.

Its rural heartland was also the childhood home to Kevin Rudd, the twice-serving former Australian prime minister who played a key role in founding the G-20.

Growing up on a farm, Rudd was surrounded by cattle, crops and what he describes as “endemic poverty.” Both his parents were children of the Great Depression, a period of severe economic hardship that started with the 1929 Wall Street Crash and led to the collapse of the Australian economy and unemployment for 30 percent of Australians by 1932. Neither of Rudd’s parents went to high school and they became farmers in Queensland after their marriage.

The former prime minister recalls his early years in a “wonderful environment to grow up in” – until tragedy struck. When Rudd was 11, his father died from an infection acquired during a hospital stay following a car crash.

“That changed our lives and it was the end of farm life. But he did have an influence on me in this sense,” Rudd told CNBC’s Tania Bryer.

“I remember sitting on a horse with him one day. He was big, and his horse was big, and I was small, and my horse was tiny. He leant over and said, ‘Have you made up your mind about your future? The fork in the road?’ You're 11 years old, you have no idea what your father's talking about. And he said, ‘You know, the big choice you've got to make in your future: Is it going to be beef cattle or dairy cattle?’ That's when I decided to become a diplomat,” he recalled.

Rudd’s mother Margaret retrained as a nurse in the 1970s to earn enough income to raise her four children as a single parent.

“She taught me resilience and she taught me hard work, and I think, because of our circumstances she instilled in me a sense of justice,” Rudd said.