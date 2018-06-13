Cramer Remix: Traditional media is on a collision course with FANG   

To CNBC's Jim Cramer, the court decision to let telecom giant AT&T buy Time Warner without any conditions sent a message to the Justice Department: you don't understand the new reality.

"We now live in a world where the likes of Facebook, Amazon, Google and Netflix can put these old-line media companies out of business if they don't get their acts together and cut costs," the "Mad Money" host said Wednesday as the market digested news of the deal.

Cramer called it "a clarion call" for established media players like Disney and Comcast, both of whom are vying for pieces of Twenty-First Century Fox, to "do everything they can" to push back on the success companies like Netflix have seen with their new-age models.

"Judge Leon's decision to let [the] AT&T-Time Warner deal happen is all about trying to save the traditional media in a world where the odds favor its extinction," he said. "For old media, the costs are too great, the revenues are too meager, and the whole industry is on a collision course with FANG."