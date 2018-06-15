A federal judge revoked the $10 million bail of ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafortand ordered him to jail Friday because of witness tampering charges lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort's detention at the hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington came a week after he was charged in a new indictment filed by Mueller accusing him and a Russian associate, Konstantin Kilimnik of conspiring to influence the possible testimony of two people.

Manafort had been under house arrest since last October when he was first hit with what became a series of criminal indictments related to his consulting work for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

"I cannot turn a blind eye" to the ways Manafort has "abused the trust" of the court, said Judge Amy Berman Jackson as she yanked his bail and ordered him locked up pending his upcoming two federal criminal trials.

"This is not middle school. I can't take his cellphone," said Jackson, as she rejected a suggestion by Manafort's lawyer Richard Westling that she only modify his bail by barring him from contacting potential witnesses.

Jackson said that although there is "no evidence of even a threat of harm to any person" by Manafort, the harm from new charges "is harm to the administration of justice" and "to the integrity of the system."

The judge said her "extraordinarily difficult decision" was "not about politics," but instead about Manafort's conduct.

Manafort was stone-faced as he left the courtroom headed to a jail cell, without having been handcuffed. He gave a quick wave in the direction of his defense team and his wife, Kathleen.

Kilimnik was not at the hearing. He is believed to be in Russia.

Mueller's team in an earlier court filing said that Manafort's "obstructive" conduct, which included reaching out in the past several months to the potential witnesses with encrypted message apps, "instills little confidence that restrictions short of detention will assure Manafort's compliance with the court's orders and prevent him from committing further crimes."

During the hearing, at which Manafort pleaded not guilty to the new charges, Jackson pressed a prosecutor on Mueller's team on the question of whether Manafort currently represented a danger to the public.

The prosecutor said that Manafort is a threat because of the likelihood that he will commit new crimes.

The prosecutor said Manafort, a day after being hit with a revised criminal indictment on Feb. 23, phoned a principal in a public relations firm who had worked on an effort to lobby for the nation of Ukraine. The effort involved a group of former European politicians known as the Hapsburg Group.

Manafort called the PR man, identified only as D1, while that man was a passenger in a car driven by his wife in Italy, the prosecutor said.

"This is Paul, Paul Manafort. I need to give you a heads up about the Hapsburg Group," Manafort said, according to the prosecutor.

D1 immediately hung up, the prosecutor said.

Mueller's team has said that two days later, Manafort sent D1 an encrypted message containing an article related to the Hapsburg Group, adding in the note: "We should talk. I have made it clear that they worked in Europe."

D1 has told Mueller's investigators that he believed Manafort was trying to get him to falsely state that the Hapsburg Group had limited its lobbying efforts to Europe. In fact, the group had also sought to influence opinion in the United States, without registering as required.

However, Manafort's lawyer scoffed at the idea that he was trying to tamper a witness.

The lawyer, Westling, said that the charge of witness tampering was unfair because Manafort had not been warned in advance by prosecutors that the people he was contacting were witnesses.