How to pick your plane for your next trip

Paris. The Galapagos Islands. The Boeing 747. What do you do if a plane is on your bucket list?

Airbus, the European manufacturer of the world's largest passenger jet — the Airbus A380 — or the original jumbo jet — the Boeing 747 — operates a website called iflyA380, giving passengers a list of routes and airlines using the super jumbo jet. A decade after the plane was launched, demand has been tepid, so the jet hardly looks like it will be a fleet staple of the future. Emirates is the largest operator of the planes.

Airlines generally include the type of aircraft they plan to use on their flight schedules and fare lists, which is helpful when passengers are eager to get one of the few remaining seats on aircraft that are going out of fashion. U.S. carriers have all retired the Boeing 747, the original jumbo jet with the iconic humped fuselage, from their fleets.

But they're still in use — for now — on Lufthansa, British Airways, Korean Air, and several other global carriers.