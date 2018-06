The moves in pre-market trade came as international markets traded deep in the red on Monday's session, with Asia closing lower and Europe posting heavy losses. Markets appear rattled as concerns surrounding trade tensions intensified.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would inflict tariffs that would impact up to $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

According to Washington, the action comes "in light of China's theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices."

Consequently, the move triggered China to retaliate, with Beijing announcing its own selection of duties on U.S. goods. The Chinese State Council's commission on tariffs and customs stated that a 25 percent tariff would occur in early July on $34 billion of U.S. products.

Elsewhere, in data, the business leaders' survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET.