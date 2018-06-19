Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock increased as much as 4.5 percent in extended hours trading, before giving up some of its gains. The pharmaceutical store chain is set to join the Dow Jones industrial average prior to trading on June 26, replacing long time Dow member General Electric.

Starbucks stock price fell nearly 2 percent in extended hours trading. The Seattle based coffee giant said it would begin to scale back store growth, including closing an estimated 150 stores. Starbucks said it expects global comparable store sales to rise 1 percent in the third quarter.

Shares of La-Z-Boy slipped about 7 percent in after hours trading. La-Z-Boy had mixed fourth quarter results, beating analyst's estimates on earnings, but missing on revenue, according to Associated Press.

Shares of Synaptics jumped 11 percent in after hours trading. The San Jose based company announced Tuesday afternoon that it was in the process of discussing a merger with the U.K-based company Dialog Semiconductor.