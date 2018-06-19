Amazon wants a hand in all your deliveries, unveils last-step option for FedEx, UPS and private mail

Amazon wants a hand in all your deliveries, even if the package isn't coming from Amazon.

The e-retailer announced Tuesday it's rolling out so-called Hubs by Amazon, a last-step delivery option for FedEx, UPS and private mail. It's essentially a broader use case for Amazon lockers and is marketed to apartment buildings or residences.

It's another hint that Amazon is eyeing a broader logistics play and the first time the company has ventured beyond its own transactions and shipments.

Amazon previously introduced delivery options that would leave a package directly inside a shopper's home or car trunk. But even those options required that a customer make a purchase through Amazon first.

Delivery personnel enter a code to open a door on the Hub and leave the package inside. The recipient gets a notice that the package has been dropped off and can open the door with their own code at their convenience.

Amazon has already signed up major property managers like AvalonBay, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Equity Residential to place Hubs in their properties.