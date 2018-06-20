For each client, Emerson said Paradigm spends several weeks gathering quantitative and qualitative data and observing people practices, from recruiting and hiring to performance evaluation and promotions. The goal: to develop a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy. Then it analyzes a company's HR data and uses algorithms to determine where it has missed opportunities to add more underrepresented groups to its workforce. With this analysis in hand, it can identify barriers and give clients metrics for measuring impact. Emerson and her team also embed themselves in the recruiting process to evaluate the colleges their clients target and even review the wording of job postings.

As she explains, many tech heavyweights, such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Yahoo, have woken up and are starting to improve the representation of women, minorities and other diverse groups — but change is slow.

"They realize there is no silver bullet," said Emerson. "But they can no longer afford to keep a culture that isn't all inclusive."

To address the problem, they have introduced training programs to raise awareness about unconscious bias and improved transparency reporting. Many are also eliminating "white boarding" — a type of tech interview that asks candidates to scribble out computer-science concepts — from the hiring process.

The numbers are telling.

Apple's most recent diversity report, out in November 2017, highlighted an interesting fact: Underrepresented minorities employed at the company grew from just 19 percent in 2014 to 23 percent in 2017. While the tech giant claims that 50 percent of its new hires in the United States this year were from historically underrepresented groups in tech, the results mirror the industry at large.

The numbers for all employees break down as follows: 21 percent of Apple employees are Asian, 9 percent are black, 13 percent are Hispanic, and 3 percent are multiracial. Some 54 percent are white. Women make up only 23 percent of workers in tech roles and 32 percent of employees overall, according to Apple.



Google found similar results in its diversity report: In 2017, Google's overall workforce was 56 percent white, 35 percent Asian, 4 percent Hispanic, 2 percent black and less than 1 percent American Indian or Alaskan Native, and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

Google was contacted to go over its diversity efforts but did not respond to CNBC for comment.