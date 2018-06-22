Dow trying to avoid its longest losing streak in 40-plus years

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow Jones industrial average currently riding an eight-session losing streak. A down day today would give it its first nine-day skid in more than 40 years, since February 1978. (CNBC)

Oil prices were more than 1 percent higher this morning, lifted by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree on a production increase at a biannual meeting in Vienna, Austria, later in the day. (Reuters)

JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are on watch today after 35 of the nation's largest banks passed the Fed's latest stress tests. The tests show that the banks have sufficient capital to weather severe adverse conditions. (CNBC)

Walt Disney (DIS) said it would be willing to divest 21st Century Fox (FOXA) assets generating up to $1 billion in earnings, in order to win regulatory approval for its proposed deal with Fox. It had previously said it was willing to divest assets generating $500 million. Analysts consider it likely that NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA) will raise its prior offer for those Fox assets. (CNBC & Reuters)

There are no economic numbers scheduled for today, while BlackBerry (BB) and CarMax (KMX) are this morning's only earnings reports of note. There are no earnings releases scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



