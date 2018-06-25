History is made: Everything you need to know about Greece’s deal to pay back $300 billion

Greece has been relying on external help in the form of loans to stay afloat since 2010. It’s now due to put an end to that on August 20. This is a critical moment for Greece and the European Union given that at the height of the Greek crisis there were questions if it would break away from the euro area and, thus, lead to the collapse of the entire euro zone.

Greece first stepped into economic trouble in 2010, due to high levels of debt, and requested help from Europe and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). That program wasn’t enough to rescue its economy and it got a second bailout program in 2012. Despite some signs of recovery in 2014, a new election in January of 2015 brought a new government that could not come to terms with creditors about the reforms the previous executive had promised. As a result, the country ran out of money and missed debt payments to the IMF. A third program (the one ending this summer) had to be agreed to prevent a bank run.