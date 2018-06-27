Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday it was "unfortunate" if Wall Street got mixed messages ahead of new Chinese investment restrictions, and all President Donald Trump's advisors are unanimous in the decision

The White House announced Wednesday that it won't be looking to block companies with 25 percent or more of Chinese ownership from buying certain U.S. tech-related companies. Instead, the govertment will rely on the newly-strengthened Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, to deal with concerns.

Mnuchin and top White House trade advisor Peter Navarro had sent mixed signals Monday about the Chinese investment restrictions, which were ordered by President Donald Trump on May 29.

"If there are mixed messages, that's something that is unfortunate," Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "What happened over the weekend was there were leaks saying that president had made a decision had been made. It was completely not true."

"When the president and I discussed this, he suggested I tweet on behalf of him to clarify that a decision had not been made," the Treasury secretary added. "Those leaks were not helpful to the markets or not helpful to the process."

Mnuchin tweeted on Monday about the leaks being "false."

In trading Wednesday, U.S. stock futures reversed sharp early declines and turned positive on the Chinese investment announcement, which was less restrictive than expected.

Chinese acquisitions and investments in the U.S. fell 92 percent to just $1.8 billion in the first five months of this year, consulting and research firm Rhodium Group said last week.

