For many older singles, there’s something far more pressing on their minds than putting a ring on it: financial security.
People with a partner or spouse generally have someone helping out with expenses, as well as a built-in caregiver to lean on. For those who are single and childless, that lack of a default support system poses additional challenges as they age.
“It’s scarier and lonelier for them,” said certified financial planner Kristi Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Financial Planning in Denver. “When I meet with people without kids or spouses, they’re definitely thinking about these things.”