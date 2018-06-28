While the central part of an estate plan is a will, there are a couple other components that become more important when you are single, regardless of your age. As you get older, however, the chance is greater that they will come into play.

First up is choosing someone to handle your finances if you reach a point where you cannot. Married couples typically name each other. For singles, choosing this person can be more challenging.

When you give someone durable power of attorney for your finances, that person will be in charge of paying bills, filing tax returns and the like. In other words, make sure you choose someone you can trust.

You also should give someone durable power of attorney for health care. That designation lets the chosen person make important health-care decisions if you cannot.

This is separate from a living will, which states your wishes if you are on life support or suffer from a terminal condition. This helps guide your proxy’s decision-making. And if you have no one named, medical personnel must follow your wishes in that document.