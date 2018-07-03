The Dow is set to pop at the open ahead of Fourth of July holiday

In a sharply worded letter, President Donald Trump warned several allies, including Germany and Canada, that the United States is losing patience with what he said was their failure to meet security obligations shared by NATO. (NY Times)

The White House said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea Thursday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two men will meet "to continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula." (CNBC)

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration violated its own policies by refusing to release most asylum seekers from immigration detention. The judge ordered the administration to stop making blanket determinations against most asylum seekers. (USA Today)

The Washington Post reported embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt tasked a former aide to help secure a job for his wife with a salary of $200,000 or more a year. Aides also described instances in which Pruitt pressed to travel first class or via private jet.

The German coalition government has been salvaged after Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a compromise with interior minister and the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer, ending a bitter standoff over immigration. (CNBC)

Manhattan real estate had its worst second quarter since the financial crisis, with total sales falling 17 percent in the second quarter compared to a year ago, according a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants. (CNBC)

Amazon.com (AMZN) announced that its annual Prime Day would begin on July 16 and run for 36 hours. That makes this year's event the longest one in the company's history thus far. Prime Day this year will also include deep discounts at Whole Foods. (CNBC)

EBay (EBAY) said it would offer “thousands of exclusive deals” on July 17, in a press release that appears directly aimed at Amazon, though it does not mention Amazon by name. The release suggests that customers don’t need to spend money on membership fees to buy the items they want.

Samsung smartphones are sending users' pictures to their contacts without their permission, according to complaints by a number of people posted online. The issue appears to be affecting Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8 users. (CNBC)