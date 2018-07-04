World Cup 2018: Eight things we learned from the first knockout stage

Spain averaged 69 percent of the ball in its four games, peaking with a 75 percent share in its last-16 clash with Russia, according to FIFA statistics.

It did not translate into goals or glory, however, as the team was sent packing on penalties having run out of ideas against the host nation, amassing over 1,000 passes in the 120 minutes, but only managing nine shots on target.

David de Gea has a big reputation in the Premier League at Manchester United, but the Spain goalkeeper conceded six goals from seven shots faced at this World Cup.

It was, in fact, his Russian counterpart Igor Akinfeev who emerged the hero, saving twice in the penalty shootout as Russia continues to defy its tag as the lowest ranked team in the competition.