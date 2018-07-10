NATO, the Queen, Putin and some golf – Trump has a busy week coming up

Trump and first lady Melania will spend the night at Winfield House, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to the U.K., and on Friday morning will visit a U.S. defense site to view joint U.S.-U.K. military exercises.

They will then travel to the prime minister’s country residence, Chequers, for a working lunch before heading to Windsor Castle for the likely highlight of the visit for Trump – meeting Queen Elizabeth II. Trump said in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this year in Davos that his late mother, a Scot, loved the Queen and the royal family. Whether the feeling is mutual is not so clear.

Adding to the long list of people who Trump has offended, the president does not have a great history when it comes to the royals. He has made crude comments in the past about the late Diana, Princess of Wales and has also criticized her son Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, defending invasive paparazzi photos taken of her in 2012 while she was sunbathing topless.

Needless to say, the brash leader wasn’t invited to Prince Harry’s recent wedding to Meghan Markle.

Trump’s visit to the U.K. was initially going to be the full shebang of a state visit, but this was scaled back after threats of widespread protests against a leader many in Britain view as misogynistic and xenophobic, given his previous comments regarding women and immigrants.

A petition in 2017 that protested against Trump’s visit being a state visit said his “well-documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.” The petition attracted more than 1.8 million signatures.