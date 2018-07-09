President Donald Trump will be departing for Europe Tuesday for a series of meetings with key allies in the region that will culminate in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland.

Trump's first stop will be in Brussels, Belgium, where he is expected to attend a NATO summit. Trump has in the past railed against the proportion of NATO defense expenditure that the U.S. foots and is expected to push other members of the military alliance to increase their spending share.

Later in the week, Trump will head to the United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II. Trump will be hosted by May at a dinner in Oxfordshire on Thursday before heading to May's country residence in Buckinghamshire on Friday. The two leaders are expected to take part in bilateral talks on foreign policy matters.

Trump is slated to meet with Queen Elizabeth II later on Friday at Windsor Castle.

The U.S. president will then head to Scotland for the weekend, where he owns two golf courses. According to the BBC, demonstrations in the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow had been planned in the lead-up to official news of Trump's visit.

Finally, Trump will engage in a one-on-one meeting with Putin on Monday, July 16, in what will mark the first official meeting between the two.