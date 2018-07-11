An agreement on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union is “slightly less likely” now after the resignations of two key players, said Lord William Hague, former U.K. foreign secretary.
Late Sunday night, the U.K.’s main Brexit negotiator, David Davis, quit. Less than 24 hours later, Boris Johnson resigned as the U.K.’s foreign secretary.
Those who have resigned or have threatened to resign, as well as those who are calling for a leadership election for the Conservative Party, are “making Brexit a little less likely or increasing the chances of some crisis around the end of the year ahead of Brexit,” Hague said in an interview with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost on Wednesday.
“Really, they’re making it easier for the European Union not to make concessions if they think the U.K. doesn’t have a united stance,” he said on “Closing Bell.” “They are in danger of starting to defeat their own cause.”