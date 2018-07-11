Bullish run for US stocks is in jeopardy with threats of new China tariffs

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on German support for one of Europe's most contentious energy developments today, saying Germany is “totally controlled” by Russia. Germany dismissed Trump's criticism. (CNBC)

Pfizer (PFE) said it would roll back drug price increases that had gone into effect July 1 for a maximum of six months, following a conversation between CEO Ian Read and Trump. Separately, the company announced it would reorganize its business into three units. (CNBC & Reuters)

The Trump administration will cut at least $26 million in funding from a key Affordable Care Act program that helps people sign up for health insurance. Last year, the administration cut more than 40 percent from the program. (USA Today)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is likely to face one of its toughest critics at the Supreme Court if Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, is confirmed by the Senate. (CNBC)

High gas prices are raising concerns about one of the longest-running U.S. economic expansions on record, The Wall Street Journal reported. Drivers have paid as much as $2.96 a gallon on average this year, the most since 2014.

Buried in a criminal complaint against an ex-Apple (AAPL) engineer who's being charged with stealing trade secrets is a revelation about the size of Apple's autonomous driving systems project: 5,000 employees are working on it or know about it. (CNBC)

Uber's head of human resources resigned from the company. Liane Hornsey's departure comes after Reuters contacted Uber about an investigation into complaints about Hornsey's handling of allegations of race-based discrimination. (Axios)

Facebook (FB) will be fined £500,000 ($662,900) in the U.K. after the country’s privacy watchdog said its data sharing scandal broke the law. Facebook said it was "reviewing the report" and will respond to the regulator soon. (CNBC)

The 12 boys and soccer coach rescued over the three previous days from a flooded cave in Thailand lost weight during their 18-day ordeal but had water while they were trapped and are in good health, a health official said today. (AP)