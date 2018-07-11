Bullish run for US stocks is in jeopardy with threats of new China tariffs

Stock futures were sharply lower this morning on the news that the U.S. is preparing a new round of China trade sanctions worth $200 billion. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all have four-day win streaks and have risen in eight of the past nine sessions. (CNBC)
China slammed the Trump administration's threat to expand tariff hikes to imports including apples, fish sticks and French doors as a “totally unacceptable” escalation of their trade battle and vowed to protect its “core interests.” (AP)
Investors will get a look at June inflation figures today, with the government set to release June Producer Price Index numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, May wholesale trade numbers are out at 10 a.m. ET. After falling for two straight weeks, mortgage application volume rose 2.5 percent last week. (CNBC)
Fox (FOXA) said it had raised its offer price to buy the part of British broadcaster Sky that it did not already own, and has agreed to a new deal that values Sky at $32.5 billion. That tops an offer from NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA), which could still come back with another offer. (CNBC)