Stocks expected to rebound after biggest declines of July for Dow and S&P 500

President Donald Trump said today in a press conference that NATO allies committed to raising their defense spending beyond 2 percent, following a flurry of public diatribes against key members of the 29-nation bloc. (CNBC)

Trump will head to the U.K. next and could bring fresh instability to Prime Minister Theresa May, at a time when political pressure is building. May reached an agreement Friday with her ministers that paves the way for future negotiations with the EU. (CNBC)

Former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort has boasted "he is being treated like a 'VIP'" in jail as he awaits his upcoming trials on criminal charges. However, he will be leaving that lockup after a judge rejected his request to avoid transfer to another jail. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that a bipartisan group of senators is expected to slam former President Barack Obama's administration in a report for its response to Russian election interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent censured for sending anti-Trump text messages while he helped lead investigations into Hillary Clinton and Trump, will break his public silence this morning in testimony before Congress. (WSJ)

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who has made headlines for an alleged affair with Trump, was arrested in Ohio, according to her attorney. The attorney claimed the arrest was politically motivated, and said "it reeks of desperation." (CNBC)

Papa John’s (PZZA) founder John Schnatter resigned as chairman of the pizza chain’s board, following news that Schnatter had used a racial slur during a conference call. Schnatter admitted using inappropriate language and said racism had no place in our society.

Uber laid off 100 self-driving car test drivers in Pittsburgh in the wake of a high-profile crash in Arizona. Uber is replacing them with 55 so-called “mission specialists,” technical specialists trained on both on-road and test track conditions. (CNBC)

Elon Musk promised to fund fixes to the water supplies of homes in Flint, Michigan "that has water contamination above FDA levels." The water supply was contaminated with lead in 2014, when officials changed the city's water source. (Axios)