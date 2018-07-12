Stocks expected to rebound after biggest declines of July for Dow and S&P 500

Futures were higher this morning after a Wednesday session that saw the biggest declines of July for the Dow and the S&P 500 and a slide by the Dow back into negative territory for 2018. The drop was the first in five sessions for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. (CNBC)
Two key economic reports will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET — the weekly look at initial jobless claims as well as June Consumer Price Index figures. Delta Airlines (DAL) is the only company of note set to release quarterly earnings this morning, with a virtually blank after-the-bell earnings calendar. (CNBC)
CA Technologies (CA) shares were 17 percent higher in premarket after it agreed to be bought by Broadcom (AVGO) for $44.50 per share in cash, or $18.9 billion. The price for the business software maker represents a 20 percent premium over CA’s Wednesday closing price. (CNBC)
Comcast (CMCSA) has fired the latest salvo in the bidding to buy British broadcaster Sky, with the NBCUniversal parent raising its bid to $34 billion in cash. That tops a bid by 21st Century Fox (FOXA) for the portion of Sky it doesn’t already own, which had valued Sky at roughly $32 billion. (CNBC)