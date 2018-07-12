It appears even nominees to the highest court in the land aren’t immune to getting up to their eyeballs in credit card debt.

Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, had accumulated somewhere between $60,000 and $200,000 in debt on three credit cards and one personal loan by 2016, according to required disclosures he has submitted as a federal judge.

The White House has attributed the debt largely to season baseball tickets to the Washington Nationals for himself and friends and home improvement projects, according to a Washington Post report. Kavanaugh’s latest disclosure, filed in May, shows no credit card debt for 2017 and a loan from his retirement savings plan whose balance is under $15,000.