Microsoft has made progress in important ways following changes instituted in its sales organization last year, according to executives there.

Investors seem to like whatever the company has been doing. Microsoft's stock has continued to hit all-time highs in recent weeks, like other tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook.

And the company is gaining share in arguably its most important market: the public cloud, where it represents the biggest challenge to Amazon Web Services.

"The effects have been that we've had one of our best years ever if you just go through the first three quarters of the year," Gavriella Schuster, the Microsoft corporate vice president in charge of the company's One Commercial Partner group, told CNBC in an interview. She emphasized that Microsoft's Azure cloud achieved 93 percent revenue growth in the most recent quarter.

Microsoft regularly institutes corporate changes in the middle of the year. But this shake-up was "the most significant change in our global sales organization in Microsoft’s history," the company said in its 2017 annual report.

One of the first big developments resulting from the new playbook was news of layoffs affecting thousands of employees. And earlier this month, a few more people were let go.

But other changes were less visible from the outside.

For one thing, Microsoft began to retrain its salespeople — around 10,000 of them, said Judson Althoff, the executive vice president heading up Microsoft's worldwide commercial business group. They doubled down in four areas — modern workplace, business applications, applications and infrastructure, and data and artificial intelligence.

There is less going through PowerPoint presentations, and more digging into products right alongside customers, Althoff said.