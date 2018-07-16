Trump says he and Putin will end up with an 'extraordinary relationship' as meeting begins in Finland

HELSINKI — After a nearly-hour long delay, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with each other in Finland's capital on Monday for their first official dialogue.

Sitting alongside Putin, Trump began the meeting by saying the pair will have an "extraordinary relationship" and that he is looking forward to their personal discussion.

Trump has insisted the two leaders meet at the beginning of the summit without any aides present — stirring concerns that Putin, a former KGB officer, will outflank his American counterpart.

"We will have discussions on everything from trade, to military, to missiles, to nuclear to China," Trump said calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a "mutual friend."

Trump did not mention if the two will discuss the crisis in war-torn Syria, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, or the ongoing investigation of Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Monday's highly anticipated meeting takes place in the wake of a contentious NATO summit, and only days after the U.S. Justice Department charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking Democrats in an attempt to interfere with the 2016 election. That indictment includes the most detailed U.S. accusations yet that Moscow meddled in the election in favor of Trump.

In an interview with CBS that aired on Sunday, Trump said he would "certainly" ask the Russians in Helsinki about the hacking before pivoting to the role his predecessor may have had in the matter.

"This was during the Obama administration," Trump said. "They (Russians) were doing whatever it was during the Obama administration."

Trump said he had not considered asking Putin for the extradition of the indicted agents to the U.S. to face the charges against them.

"I hadn't thought of that," he said prior to his meeting with the Russian leader.