Trump’s performance with Putin not a ‘tipping point’ for his base: Former Bush aide

President Donald Trump’s performance at a press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin wasn’t damaging enough to be a “tipping point” for his base to start to walk away, said Sara Fagen, former senior aide to President George W. Bush.

The president has come under harsh criticism since Monday’s summit with the Russian leader. In the post-meeting press conference, Trump appeared to endorse Putin’s denial of Russian election meddling over the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies. On Tuesday, Trump said he misspoke.

Fagen told CNBC that while there has been very strong criticism from Republican senators, it has been from those who have been critical of the president.

“We need to see the full body of the Senate, particularly, and some leaders in the House, they would need to be much more critical, and the language they use would need to be stronger,” she said on “Power Lunch” Tuesday.

Plus, one or two very senior White House officials would need to resign for his base to be swayed, added Fagen, a CNBC contributor.