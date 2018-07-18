European markets set for a strong open amid earnings; Google in focus

European shares are set for a strong open on Wednesday carrying on the positive sentiment that kickstarted on Wall Street.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 32 points at 7,665; the DAX is expected to start higher by 49 points at 12,724; and the CAC 40 is seen up by 21 points at 5,441; according to IG.

Investors will be particularly focused on Brussels and on Alphabet shares Wednesday. Media reports suggest the U.S. tech giant Google might be hit with its biggest ever regulatory fine as the European Commission presents the findings of an eight-year probe into the company’s operating system for mobile phones.

In terms of earnings, Akzonobel, Danske Bank, Ericsson, Novartis and Easyjet are among the companies reporting.