No clear direction for Wall Street ahead of Wednesday session

Futures were narrowly mixed this morning. The Dow has been up for four straight sessions and 11 of the past 13 trading days, the S&P 500 is coming off its highest close since February 1, and the Nasdaq chalked up another record high close Tuesday. (CNBC)



* Cramer Remix: Make yourself at home in this stock (CNBC)

At 10 a.m. ET, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell once again gives his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, this time to the House Financial Services Committee. Then, at 2 p.m. ET, the Fed releases its Beige Book, the region-by-region look at the U.S. economy. (CNBC)

Earnings out this morning include the latest numbers from Abbott Labs (ABT), M&T Bank (MTB), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Northern Trust (NTRS). Today’s after the bell reports include Alcoa (AA), American Express (AXP), eBay (EBAY) and IBM (IBM). (CNBC)

Larry Kudlow, chief Trump economic advisor and former CNBC commentator, kicks off today's eighth annual Delivering Alpha conference at The Pierre hotel in New York City. It's presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. The biggest names in the financial world will also be bringing us their best investment ideas through the day.