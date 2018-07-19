Asian shares set to edge higher after Wall Street climbs on strong corporate earnings

Markets stateside closed higher for the most part on Wednesday as stocks were buoyed by strong corporate earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and rail transportation company CSX. Both posted stronger-than-expected results in the second quarter. Sector-wise, financials led the climb, while technology stocks declined.

Analysts at FactSet expect S&P 500 earnings to have grown by 20 percent in the second quarter. With slightly more than 9 percent of S&P 500 companies having released their latest set of results, earnings have grown 22.1 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32 percent, or 79.40 points, to close at 25,199.29, its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.22 percent to 2,815.62 and the Nasdaq Composite closed nearly flat at 7,854.44.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mostly reinforced his upbeat view on the U.S. economy in his second testimony to congress in the week. Analysts, however, pointed out that Powell had said the U.S. was "close to full employment, maybe not quite there."

On the trade front, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said trade talks with China have stalled.

However, negotiations with other trading partners could prove to be more promising, with Kudlow adding that a trade offer from the European Union was in the works. Also of note, Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. could "do a deal separately" with Mexico and Canada, raising questions over the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, slipped from a three-week high but stayed above the 95 handle at 95.080. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan was almost 0.3 percent softer against the dollar at 6.7430.

On the energy front, oil prices gained as the unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories was overshadowed by U.S. demand data for gasoline. U.S. crude futures and Brent crude futures both rose 1 percent to settle at $68.76 and $72.90 per barrel, respectively.