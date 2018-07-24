Google's Cloud CEO just took a jab at Amazon's Prime day failure

Google's Cloud CEO Diane Greene took a jab at Amazon for its recent Prime Day snafu while delivering her keynote at the company's NEXT conference in San Francisco.

The retail giant's major sale extravaganza, Prime Day, experienced all sorts of glitches last week, asits servers failed to handle the surge in traffic. Although Amazon said it posted record sales despite the site failures, the technology challenges inspired plenty of criticism directed toward Amazon Web Services.

Greene made a veiled reference to the embarrassing issue on Tuesday while talking to Mike McNamara, Target's chief information and digital officer, about why the retailer decided to move its cloud operations from AWS to Google Cloud Platform.

"We're proud of how we got you through Black Friday and Cyber Monday last fall," Greene said. McNamara responded, "Great, great job, thank you."

Not that Google is immune from similar problems. The day after Amazon's outage, Google's cloud had issues that took down several major websites and apps, including Snapchat and Spotify.

AWS is the market leader in cloud infrastructure, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.