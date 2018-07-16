Amazon suffered glitches in the opening minutes of Prime Day on Monday, slowing sales on the e-retailer's biggest shopping day of the year.
Amazon's annual shopping holiday kicked off at 3 pm E.T. and runs for 36 hours, the longest Prime Day yet. Shoppers reported several errors — on both the desktop site and the mobile app.
Shares of Amazon fell off session highs immediately following the rocky start to Prime Day. The stock had gained more than 1.5 percent earlier Monday, reaching an all-time-high of $1,841.95, but gave up nearly all of those gains by 3:20 ET.