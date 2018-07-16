Prime Day was projected to break records again this year, surpassing even the "tens of millions" of Prime members who shopped the discounts last year. Wall Street expected higher sales and a higher share price for Amazon as a result.

Amazon's e-commerce sales in the U.S. are expected to reach a staggering $258.2 billion this year, up nearly 30 percent from a year ago, according to a new survey from eMarketer that looks at the company's sales by product category.

That means Amazon is expected to capture nearly half of the U.S. e-commerce market by the end of 2018, eMarketer said. The company ended 2017 with about 44 percent of the market.

On Prime Day, industry analysts estimate the company could ring up as least $3.4 billion. This is the first Prime Day that Amazon owns Whole Foods, which has its own deals running through the week.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC about the glitches.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.