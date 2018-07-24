    ×

    Bonds

    Treasury yields fall ahead of bumper data batch

    • While Wall Street will be engrossed by a fresh wave of corporate earnings, bond investors will be switching their attention to news out of the economic sphere.
    • The U.S. Treasury meanwhile will auction $55 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in two-year notes.

    U.S. government debt prices edged higher on Tuesday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.954 percent at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 3.087 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    While Wall Street will be engrossed by a fresh wave of corporate earnings, bond investors will be switching their attention to news out of the economic sphere.

    In the States, the Philadelphia Fed’s non-manufacturing survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the FHFA’s house price index at 9 a.m. ET. Not long after, the U.S. composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity is expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

    The U.S. Treasury meanwhile will auction $55 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in two-year notes.

    Overseas, bond market watchers have been on edge following reports that Japan’s central bank was actively looking into changes to its policies. The Bank of Japan’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for next week. On Monday, the yield on the Japanese 10-year note popped more than 4 basis points, on the back of reports surrounding the possibility that the Japanese central bank was considering whether it would make its program more sustainable.

    Aside from Japan’s bond markets, government bond yields and stocks in China ticked higher Tuesday following news that Beijing had pledged to look into and undertake a more vigorous fiscal policy, as the economy cools. The possibility of further loosening in monetary conditions pushed the offshore yuan down to a 13-month low; Reuters reported.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Sticking with this area, concerns surrounding the U.S. central bank continue to weigh on sentiment after President Donald Trump told CNBC last week that he was “not thrilled” about rising interest rates, expressing concern that the Fed could upset the economic recovery. No speeches from the U.S. central bank are scheduled for Tuesday.

    Elsewhere, investors will be keeping abreast of the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and major economies, such as China and the European Union, to see if any more news materializes.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---