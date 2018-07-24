Treasury yields fall ahead of bumper data batch

While Wall Street will be engrossed by a fresh wave of corporate earnings, bond investors will be switching their attention to news out of the economic sphere.

In the States, the Philadelphia Fed’s non-manufacturing survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the FHFA’s house price index at 9 a.m. ET. Not long after, the U.S. composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity is expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury meanwhile will auction $55 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in two-year notes.

Overseas, bond market watchers have been on edge following reports that Japan’s central bank was actively looking into changes to its policies. The Bank of Japan’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for next week. On Monday, the yield on the Japanese 10-year note popped more than 4 basis points, on the back of reports surrounding the possibility that the Japanese central bank was considering whether it would make its program more sustainable.

Aside from Japan’s bond markets, government bond yields and stocks in China ticked higher Tuesday following news that Beijing had pledged to look into and undertake a more vigorous fiscal policy, as the economy cools. The possibility of further loosening in monetary conditions pushed the offshore yuan down to a 13-month low; Reuters reported.