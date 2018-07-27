US Treasury yields fluctuate ahead of all-important GDP data 

As earnings season and concerns surrounding trade continue to shake up sentiment on Wall Street, for bond investors on Friday, it's all about new growth figures due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. This will be the advance reading of the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter, a key piece of data that helps reflect how the U.S. economy is performing.

Prior to the publication, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network Thursday, that he expected that U.S. GDP for the second-quarter would be "very good."

"You're going to get a very good economic growth number tomorrow. Big," Kudlow said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated during a speech at an Illinois-based steel facility yesterday, that he would be satisfied with economic growth of about 4 percent or above.

Aside from the GDP data, consumer sentiment for July is due out at 10 a.m. ET. No auctions by the U.S. Treasury however are scheduled Friday.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank decided to keep its interest rates on hold on Thursday. During the press conference, the central bank discussed trade relations and the state of the economy, with President Mario Draghi telling reporters that the euro zone still required "significant monetary policy stimulus." No Fed speeches are due today.