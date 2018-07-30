Cramer Remix: Panic could help investors catch a bargain   

Investors could strike gold in the swath of stocks that collapsed on the heels of Facebook's disappointing earnings report last week, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"The kind of panic we got today is often a cleansing action, like a big rainstorm that washes away the detritus of the weak hands," the "Mad Money" host said after the tech-heavy Nasdaq endured its largest 3-day loss since March.

"If you wait until tomorrow and pick among the rubble of stocks that were only down as collateral damage — the ones that don't actually have anything to do with social media — then I think those are going to be bargains," Cramer said.

The potential bargains could include high-profile names like Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, all of whose stocks slid into Monday's close despite the companies' earnings wins, Cramer said.

