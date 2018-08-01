    ×

    Fidelity one-ups Vanguard and iShares, becoming first company to offer a no-fee index fund

    • Fidelity Investments is introducing two core equity index mutual funds covering the U.S. and international markets without any management fee.
    • The fee war in the index fund and ETF space has been intense with leaders Vanguard Group, Schwab and BlackRock iShares engaged in an endless battle to be the low-fee leader.
    • Experts have long expected that a major fund company would make the move soon to offer core index funds without any fee.

    Fidelity Investments just beat all of the low-fee index fund competition to a move long expected: It will be the first fund company to offer core index funds without any management fee.

    On Wednesday, Fidelity announced the Fidelity Zero Total Market Index Fund and the Fidelity Zero International Index Fund will be available to investors on Friday. "Investors will pay a 0.00 percent fee, regardless of how much they invest in either fund, while gaining exposure to nearly the entire global stock market," Fidelity said in a release.

    A Fidelity Investments branch.
    The major index fund companies and discount brokers have been engaged in what investing experts call an "endless" fee war, with Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab and BlackRock's iShares ETF families constantly setting new bars for the lowest management fees on core ETFs. Lately, some of the biggest Wall Street banks have been encroaching on their turf as well, with Goldman Sachs and J. P. Morgan introducing ETFs with competitive expense ratios.

    This month, Vanguard is making a big move to relaunch its brokerage platform with trading of almost all ETFs in the industry for free.

    Many index fund and ETF experts have argued that it would ultimately make sense for fund managers to offer the "building blocks" — the core market exposures — for free and charge fees for less generic investment products as individuals and advisors fill out their portfolios.

    "Investors are increasingly fee-conscious and shifting toward passive products," said Todd Rosenbluth, the director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "While ETFs get much of the attention from a competitive perspective, demand for index mutual funds remains strong. Fidelity's move makes it easier and cheaper to invest in well-diversified mutual funds."

    The lowest fee fund war

    Index Fund/ETF
    Expense ratio
    Schwab Total Stock Market Index 0.03 percent
    Schwab Multi Cap Core ETF 0.03 percent
    Vanguard Total Stock Market 0.14 percent
    Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 0.04 percent
    iShares Core S&P 500 Equity ETF 0.04 percent
    Schwab International Index Fund 0.06 percent
    Vanguard Total International Stock Market Fund 0.17 percent
    Vanguard Total International Stock ETF 0.11 percent
    iShares Core MSCI International ETF 0.10 percent

