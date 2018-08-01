The major index fund companies and discount brokers have been engaged in what investing experts call an "endless" fee war, with Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab and BlackRock's iShares ETF families constantly setting new bars for the lowest management fees on core ETFs. Lately, some of the biggest Wall Street banks have been encroaching on their turf as well, with Goldman Sachs and J. P. Morgan introducing ETFs with competitive expense ratios.

This month, Vanguard is making a big move to relaunch its brokerage platform with trading of almost all ETFs in the industry for free.

Many index fund and ETF experts have argued that it would ultimately make sense for fund managers to offer the "building blocks" — the core market exposures — for free and charge fees for less generic investment products as individuals and advisors fill out their portfolios.

"Investors are increasingly fee-conscious and shifting toward passive products," said Todd Rosenbluth, the director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "While ETFs get much of the attention from a competitive perspective, demand for index mutual funds remains strong. Fidelity's move makes it easier and cheaper to invest in well-diversified mutual funds."