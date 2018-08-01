How to nail the job interview when you are over 50

Starting a job search can be daunting for anyone, but for the over-50 crowd it may bring out an additional set of concerns. It really shouldn't, though, according to career coaches. In fact, many of them tell CNBC that age should be seen as an asset, not a liability.

"We tend to approach the job search with that view of what I'm not stacking up to instead of what are my strengths, where do I excel at my best, and how do I sell that?" said MaryBeth Sigler, executive coach at Prana Executive Coaching.

There are plenty of strengths that only a seasoned professional can bring to the table. Lydia Greene, chief human resources officer for Tufts Health Plan, says, "They bring so much experience. ... They're very stable and very reliable and help us develop and mentor our younger workers."

