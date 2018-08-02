Cramer: 10 reasons why Apple hitting $1 trillion matters for the stock market

With the stock of Apple reaching a $1 trillion market cap on Thursday, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted to highlight the milestone's importance for investors.
"Apple matters more than the Chinese saying that they won't stand for President Trump's tariff raise," the "Mad Money" host said. "Apple matters more than whether the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury crosses 3 percent or not."
To hammer his point home, Cramer found 10 reasons for why the $1 trillion level is so meaningful for the iPhone maker and the stock market.