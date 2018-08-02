Cramer Remix: Apple won’t be the only company to hit $1 trillion 1 Hour Ago | 01:13

With the stock of Apple reaching a $1 trillion market cap on Thursday, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted to highlight the milestone's importance for investors.

"Apple matters more than the Chinese saying that they won't stand for President Trump's tariff raise," the "Mad Money" host said. "Apple matters more than whether the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury crosses 3 percent or not."

To hammer his point home, Cramer found 10 reasons for why the $1 trillion level is so meaningful for the iPhone maker and the stock market.

But the most important one? He figured Apple wouldn't be alone in the trillion-dollar club for long.

"You're going to start seeing Microsoft and Amazon in the same club because of how well they're doing," he said. "And among these three tech titans, I have to tell you, there's a ton of pin action."

