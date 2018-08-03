European markets set for positive open following BOE hike and Apple at $1 trillion

Stocks in Europe are set to begin Friday's trade higher by a comfortable margin following an interest rate rise by the Bank of England and technology giant Apple's valuation hitting $1 trillion the previous day.

The German DAX is set to rise the most at the open, seen 48 points higher at 12,585. Meanwhile, the U.K. FTSE is expected to open 33 points in the green at 7,608. France's CAC is anticipated to begin trading 18 points above the flat line at 5,480.

On Thursday, the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 0.75 percent. This was thanks to a strong labor market and credit growth, and in spite of uncertainty over the U.K. economy as its divorce from the European Union nears.

Stateside, Apple's valuation hit the $1 trillion mark — boosting the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Friday is quieter in terms of corporate releases than previous days this week. French lender Credit Agricole and U.K. counterpart Royal Bank of Scotland will publish second-quarter earnings. Insurers Allianz and Swiss Re are also to release their latest data. British Airways parent IAG is also to report its half-year results.

In terms of European politics, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at his official summer residence in an attempt to bolster support for her Brexit plan.

Markit composite and services PMI data for the euro area, as well as individual major European economies, is to be released on Friday morning.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls are to be published at 08:30 a.m. E.T.