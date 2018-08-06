Scared about Social Security? Don't be.

Terrifying headlines about Social Security running out of money abound, but don't rush to believe all the negative hype.

And certainly do not act on it. Treat it like any investing decision. In other words, don't let your emotions get the better of you, especially when they dictate financial decisions, says Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of D.A. Davidson & Co. Wealth Management.

We've all heard of people who sold too early, or sold too low. And they generally did it because they were reacting to bad or good news about the stock market.

Just as they do with investing, people get sidelined by emotions when making decisions around Social Security, Crowell says.

It's easy to over-focus on the Social Security question. But Crowell reminds people to scout other retirement benefits. If you worked in the armed forces, you may qualify for veteran benefits. If you are a teacher, there might still be a pension program you qualify to receive.