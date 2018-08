Markets around the globe pulled back Monday, as concerns surrounding trade tensions continued. Last week, China said it was ready to retaliate with tariffs of around $60 billion on U.S. goods, amid a mounting trade war with the States. Beijing added that import taxes would be within the range of 5 percent to 25 percent in rates, with many of the goods listed linked to agriculture.

The U.S. administration revealed last Wednesday that President Donald Trump had spoken with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and asked him to consider increasing the proposed levies on $200 billion of Chinese goods up to 25 percent, from 10 percent.

Markets in Asia and Europe came under pressure on Monday morning, as investors awaited more news on the retaliatory tariffs.

While no major speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Monday, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard spoke with CNBC on the first trading day of the week.

"The positioning here is that the other countries are all free trade and the U.S. is not. If that's really what we're saying then just drop all tariffs and all non-tariff barriers. Go down to zero. That would be better outcome for the whole world," Bullard told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."