Prince Alwaleed says he has acquired a 2.3% stake in Snapchat

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz AlSaud of Saudi Arabia announced he has purchased 2.3 percent of Snapchat.

Alwaleed made the $250 million investment on May 25 at an average cost of $11 per share, though the deal was only announced on Tuesday. He initially met with CEO Evan Spiegel and chief strategy officer Imran Khan in 2015, when the two visited Riyadh.

"Snapchat is one of the most innovative social media platforms in the world and we believe it has only just begun to scratch the surface of its true potential and we are blessed to be part of it," Alwaleed said in a statement.

Alwaleed has also invested in Twitter, JD.com and Lyft, among other companies.

Snap previously held talks to open an office in Saudi Arabia, sources familiar with the talks previously told CNBC in April. The company was mulling opening an office, as well as working on a content deal with MiSK Foundation, a Saudi youth empowerment organization chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,

Snap also posted its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Though it declined in daily active users, the company beat earnings estimates and showed double digit growth in average revenue per user and revenue year-over-year. Snap hares were up as much as 11 percent after the report.