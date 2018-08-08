Millennial women may be on a collision course with financial disaster 

Millennials are upsizing their financial goals. Well, at least millennial men are.

The gap between what millennial men and millennial women aspire to earn is widening, according to a TD Ameritrade survey. The brokerage questioned 1,519 Americans, ages 21 to 37, throughout the U.S., in an online survey in February and March.

Men said they'd like to earn $118,000 a year. Women said they'd be happy with $58,500.

The jumps in salary aspiration were surprising, says Chris Bohlsen, director of investor services at TD Ameritrade.