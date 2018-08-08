Musk tweet sparks debate on Tesla leadership

Elon Musk presents the sort of divisive leader on whom history decides.

On Aug. 7, the Tesla CEO tweeted that he was considering taking the company private.

This, in the middle of the trading day, led to a jump in shares and an all-consuming company focus on social and digital media. That was followed by Musk's declaration that he had investor support and then by his blog post in support of a move to go private — all while the company's board remained silent. Almost a day later, the board said it is evaluating Musk's idea of taking the company private.

Within the head-spinning array of questions posed by these events, the prime focus is on Musk's leadership and the strength of corporate governance at Tesla.

"Elon Musk is using social media like a cowboy. You can't responsibly swing the financial performance of a company stock by tweeting," said Betsy Atkins, founder and CEO of Baja Corporation, who led three companies across a range of industries including energy, health care and networking.