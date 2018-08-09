Samsung hopes its new $1,000 Galaxy Note 9 will grab iPhone users and reverse disappointing sales.

The Galaxy Note 9 features one of the biggest screens and internal storage sizes on the market, along with one of the highest price tags to match its high-end specs.

The South Korean electronics giant is looking to target high-end users, in addition to luring consumers away from Apple's iPhone X.

There will be two versions of the device — one with 128GB internal storage and one with 512GB storage, or twice the iPhone X's storage. The smaller storage option starts at $999.99 while the larger one has a $1,249.99 price tag, which puts it above the most expensive version of the iPhone X.

The Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch screen, one of the biggest on the market, and Samsung's S Pen, a stylus for doodling or taking notes.

Samsung's launch comes at a time when the company's mobile division has been struggling. Operating profit in its mobile unit in the second quarter fell, and it's facing more competition, particularly from Chinese Android rival Huawei, which has recently become the world's second-largest smartphone maker by market share, moving ahead of Apple.

The Note series of devices has never been a huge seller by volume but is an important category for Samsung because of the higher margin. Analysis firm Counterpoint Research estimates that there are over 100 million users with one of the company's flagship devices such as the Galaxy S9 or S8. Those are the users Samsung would want to persuade to upgrade to the new Note 9.