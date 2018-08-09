Wall Street turns cautious ahead of Thursday's session

President Donald Trump's administration will punish Russia with sanctions for allegedly poisoning an ex-spy living in Britain with a chemical weapon. A spokeswoman said the sanctions will go into effect later this month. (CNBC)

China's threats of new tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports will create shifts in the energy market, as American liquefied natural gas makes the list of goods Beijing will target, according to several analysts. (CNBC)

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani called on special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his probe "without further delay" shortly after responding to Mueller's latest proposal to have his investigators interview the president. (CNBC)

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y. pleaded not guilty to federal insider trading charges, according to NBC News. He was arrested on charges that he shared non-public info related to Innate Immunotherapeutics, on which Collins served as a board member.



* Paul Ryan boots Collins from House panel (CNBC)

A magnitude 6.2 aftershock rocked Indonesia's Lombok today. It sparked fresh panic on the tropical tourist island after a series of tremors that have killed more than 150 people in the past two weeks. (Reuters)

Twitter (TWTR) chief Jack Dorsey will be making more stops on his media tour amid the Alex Jones controversy, Axios has learned. He is reportedly planning to speak with NBC's Lester Holt and CNN's Brian Stelte.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's tweets about securing funding to take the company private will likely prompt an investigation by federal securities regulators. WSJ reported that the SEC has already "made inquiries."



* Elon Musk's flawed plan for Tesla shareholders (WSJ)

New York City passed regulations that will cap the number of ride-hailing vehicles, such as Uber or Lyft, on the road for one year, and impose a minimum wage for drivers. Some are worried that prices and wait times will increase. (CNBC)