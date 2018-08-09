Wall Street turns cautious ahead of Thursday's session

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning after small losses for the Dow and S&P 500 Wednesday ended three and four-day win streaks, respectively. The Nasdaq inched higher to give it a seventh consecutive daily gain. (CNBC)
* Alphabet, Apple and two other stocks to buy as the S&P nears records (CNBC)
Earnings due for release this morning include Priceline parent Booking Holdings (BKNG), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Viacom (VIAB). News Corp. (NWSA) leads today's list of after-the-bell earnings reports. (CNBC)
After a very light stretch for economic numbers, investors will get several reports of note today with both initial jobless claims and the July Producer Price Index set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, wholesale inventories for June are expected. (CNBC)
Rite Aid (RAD) and Albertsons terminated their merger agreement amid shareholder opposition to the $24 billion deal. ISS had recommended Rite Aid shareholders vote against the merger, saying it wouldn't give a fair ownership stake in the combination. (CNBC)