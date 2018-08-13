FBI fires Peter Strzok over anti-Trump texts

The FBI has fired Peter Strzok over anti-Trump text messages he exchanged with his lover during the 2016 presidential campaign, Strzok's lawyer Aitan Goelman confirmed Monday.

Strzok, who led the FBI's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, was fired on Friday on the orders of FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich, Goelman said. The decision overruled a previous FBI decision that Strzok should face a demotion and 60-day suspension.

"This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans," Goelman said in a statement Monday. Goelman accused Bowdich of bowing to political pressure and said the firing was not based "on a fair and independent examination of the facts."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Strzok has been a lighting rod since text messages he exchanged with FBI lawyer Lisa Page became public. In thousands of messages, Strzok and Page disparage the president and other political figures.

In one exchange, Page asked Strzok: "Trump's not ever going to be president, right? Right?!"

In response, Strzok wrote, "No. No he won't. We'll stop it."

The president and a number of Republican lawmakers have seized on the texts to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Mueller removed Strzok from his team in the summer of 2017 after he became aware of the text messages. Strzok, who has spent more than two decades at the FBI, was re-assigned to the bureau's human resources department.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.